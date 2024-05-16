© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Why the historic Black community of Dearfield continues to fascinate

By Erin O'Toole
Erin O'Toole
Published May 16, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
A historical document shows a portrait of Oliver T. Jackson with his name printed underneath and faded text next to his portrait that says "Dearfield Settlement."
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media
The visionary behind Dearfield, Oliver T. Jackson, lived in the town until his death in 1948.

Just off Highway 34 outside of Greeley sits a ghost town dotted with a couple of deteriorating buildings and a sign. In the early 1900s, this area was home to Dearfield. The thriving agricultural community founded by O.T. Jackson was Colorado’s largest Black homesteading site.

At its peak there were around 300 residents, and Dearfield boasted a number of businesses including a grocery store and a blacksmith shop, plus a school, several churches, and a dance hall. Settlers grew corn, winter wheat, melons and strawberries, and the community enjoyed great prosperity – until drought, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression forced most to leave and seek work elsewhere.

“I think it's been very, very important to have Dearfield be an example of what Black people could do and have done – and the future of what Black people could do,” said George Junne, a professor of Africana Studies at University of Northern Colorado who has studied Dearfield for decades.

A barnyard at one of the homesteads at Dearfield, Colorado, photographed in 1916.
Courtesy of George Junne
A barnyard at one of the homesteads at Dearfield, Colorado, photographed in 1916.

Junne sat down with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole in February to discuss Dearfield’s significance, as the National Park Service announced it is studying Dearfield for potential inclusion in the park system. We're listening back to that conversation in today's episode.

This Saturday, May 18, the Dearfield Preservation Committee holds its annual conference on Dearfield from the Michener Library on the UNC campus. Attendees can participate in person or virtually.

In The NoCo Colorado HistoryDearfieldBlack HistoryNorthern ColoradoHistoric Preservation
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
