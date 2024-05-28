Miller moths fascinate and frighten us each spring. We asked an expert why

Each spring, the Front Range endures miller moth season. Even in relatively mild years like this one, the tiny winged visitors enter our homes, annoy us and even frighten us.

But they’re also fascinating.

So we asked Karim Gharbi – an insect expert and horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension – to help us unpack the mysteries of the miller moths.

Where do they come from? Where do they go when they leave? Are they dangerous? And why does Erin’s dog seem to love the taste of them?

The answers may surprise you – just like a miller moth darting out of your medicine cabinet first thing in the morning.

