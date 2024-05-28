© 2024
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Miller moths fascinate and frighten us each spring. We asked an expert why

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'Toole
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Miller moths invade the Front Range each spring as they make their way toward higher elevations. As annoying as the moths might be as they flock inside our homes, they're not harmful to food, clothing, or curious pets.
Whitney Cranshaw
/
Courtesy of Colorado State University
Miller moths invade the Front Range each spring as they make their way toward higher elevations. As annoying as the moths might be as they flock inside our homes, they're not harmful to food, clothing, or curious pets.

Each spring, the Front Range endures miller moth season. Even in relatively mild years like this one, the tiny winged visitors enter our homes, annoy us and even frighten us.

But they’re also fascinating.

So we asked Karim Gharbi – an insect expert and horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension – to help us unpack the mysteries of the miller moths.

Where do they come from? Where do they go when they leave? Are they dangerous? And why does Erin’s dog seem to love the taste of them?

The answers may surprise you – just like a miller moth darting out of your medicine cabinet first thing in the morning.

Tags
In The NoCo InsectsColorado State University (CSU)Front RangeMiller mothScience
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole