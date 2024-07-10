© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Voices
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Nervous about camping with kids? A Boulder writer shares how to avoid disaster

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:32 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Author Helen Olsson wrote The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids. A second edition is available now in paperback.
Courtesy of Shambhala Publications/Penguin Random House
Author Helen Olsson wrote The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids. A second edition is available now in paperback.

Colorado has some of the best camping in the country, and Coloradans love their weekends in the wilderness. But does a night in the outdoors become daunting when kids are in the picture?

Boulder author Helen Olsson doesn’t think so. She just rereleased her book The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids. It’s full of unexpected tips on things like how to curb whining, along with fun anecdotes from her own family adventures.

In The NoCo host Erin O’Toole spoke with Olsson about being in the wilderness with her brood and why she thinks more families should embrace camping.

The 2nd edition of The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids: How to Plan Memorable Family Adventures and Connect Kids to Nature can be purchased now.
Illustration by Scotty Reifsnyder
/
Courtesy of Shambhala Publications/Penguin Random House
The 2nd edition of The Down and Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids: How to Plan Memorable Family Adventures and Connect Kids to Nature can be purchased now.

Tags
In The NoCo CampingParentingWilderness
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner