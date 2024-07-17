© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The 1955 bombing of a Denver flight has been largely forgotten. A Colorado group wants a memorial

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 17, 2024 at 5:32 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A deep hole was dug in a farm field by one of the engines of a United Air Lines DC6B plane crashing east of Longmont, Colo., shown in this AP photo taken Nov. 2, 1955. All 44 persons aboard perished. Charles Roos, Denver Post reporter, stands near crater.
Edward O. Eisenhand
/
Associated Press
A deep hole was dug in a farm field by one of the engines of a United Air Lines DC6B plane crashing east of Longmont, Colo., shown in this AP photo taken Nov. 2, 1955. All 44 persons aboard perished. Charles Roos, Denver Post reporter, stands near crater.

On November 1, 1955, a man planted a bomb aboard a United Airlines plane shortly before it departed from Denver. The plane exploded in midflight over beet fields in Weld County, killing all 44 people aboard.

It was a mass murder that grabbed headlines across the country. And viewers saw footage of the trial on TV – which was unusual then.

If you've never heard of this crime, though, you're hardly alone. There's no marker at the site of the crash, near what is now Firestone.

Andrew J. Field, photographed here in 2005, is a retired Staff Attorney for the Colorado Supreme Court, where he specialized in criminal law. He's the author of "Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629."
Courtesy of Andrew J. Field
Andrew J. Field, photographed here in 2005, is the author of "Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629."

A local nonprofit group hopes to change that. The Flight 629 Memorial Committee wants to create a memorial to honor the lives lost in the tragedy, as well as the nearby residents who turned up to try to search for survivors. They hope to complete it before the 70th anniversary, which will happen in 2025.

Andrew J. Field is a retired Staff Attorney for the Colorado Supreme Court, where he specialized in criminal law. He’s the author of Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole about the bombing and its legacy for modern air travel.

The Flight 629 Memorial Committee plans to hold a number of fundraising events ahead of the 70th anniversary, including a concert at the Rialto Theater in Loveland on August 3. Read more in the Greeley Tribune here.

Donations can be made to the committee’s GoFundMe page.

Tags
In The NoCo Colorado HistoryLongmontAuthor Interviews
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner