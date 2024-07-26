This beetle is a voracious, unwelcome invader – and its range is growing

Of all the insects that could turn up in your yard, the Japanese beetle is one of the nastiest.

Its larvae chew up the roots of your grass, while the mature version of the beetle eats just about every plant in your yard. And worst of all, it’s tough to eradicate.

Japanese beetles are an invasive species that turned up across Colorado’s Front Range in the early 2000s. Recently, a new infestation appeared in the Grand Valley, which has peach growers in Palisade worried.

Host Erin O’Toole talks with Whitney Cranshaw, a retired insect expert with Colorado State University Extension, about how to contain outbreaks like this one.