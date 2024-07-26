© 2024
In The NoCo

This beetle is a voracious, unwelcome invader – and its range is growing

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Japanese beetle on a green leaf
Richard Malo
/
Pixabay
"It's definitely here to stay," says Whitney Cranshaw about the Japanese beetle's presence on the Front Range. Cranshaw is Professor Emeritus of Entomology at CSU Extension.

Of all the insects that could turn up in your yard, the Japanese beetle is one of the nastiest.

Its larvae chew up the roots of your grass, while the mature version of the beetle eats just about every plant in your yard. And worst of all, it’s tough to eradicate.

Japanese beetles are an invasive species that turned up across Colorado’s Front Range in the early 2000s. Recently, a new infestation appeared in the Grand Valley, which has peach growers in Palisade worried.

Host Erin O’Toole talks with Whitney Cranshaw, a retired insect expert with Colorado State University Extension, about how to contain outbreaks like this one.

In The NoCo PesticidesJapanese BeetleInvasive Species
