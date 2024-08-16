© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

What this CSU scientist found beneath Antarctica could offer new clues about climate change

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 16, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Dr. Rick Aster stands in a boat in a blue jacket with mountains and glaciers in the background.
1 of 3  — Dr Aster boat.jpg
"There's the greatest store of fresh water and ice in the world in Antarctica. And as that ice melts under the influence of global warming, it raises sea level everywhere in the world, to a certain extent," says Colorado State University Geophysics Professor Rick Aster. "It's very important to understand what is going to happen to all that ice, and how quickly it's going to melt and raise our global sea levels."
Credit: POLENET team / Courtesy of Rick Aster
CSU Geosciences Professor Rick Aster installs a POLENET seismic station in Antarctica. Aster and his research colleagues looked and listened to the Earth below the Antarctic ice sheet to better understand the link between climate change and rising sea levels.
2 of 3  — Dr Aster equipment3.jpg
CSU Geosciences Professor Rick Aster installs a POLENET seismic station in Antarctica. Aster and his research colleagues looked and listened to the Earth below the Antarctic ice sheet to better understand the link between climate change and rising sea levels.
POLENET team / Courtesy of Rick Aster
Dr. Rick Aster works on a seismological station inside a deep hole in the snow in Antarctica
3 of 3  — Dr Aster.jpg
CSU geophysics professor Rick Aster works on equipment in Antarctica.
Courtesy of Rick Aster

A team of scientists, including a CSU seismologist, recently spent years peering beneath the largest mass of ice on Earth.

The unique study yielded fascinating insights about the relationship between the massive glaciers that cover much of Antarctica’s surface, and the ground underneath the ice. And the findings may help scientists better predict how climate change will affect sea level in the decades ahead.

Researchers discovered that the rock beneath Antarctica’s ice sheets actually rises and sinks under the weight of the continent’s glaciers. That geologic movement will likely affect how much sea level rises as the planet warms.

Dr. Rick Aster, a professor of geophysics and the head of the Department of Geosciences at Colorado State University, gathered seismological data from underneath the continent’s surface. The results were published earlier this month in the journal Science Advances.

Aster joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about what the team discovered.

You can read more about the project here. And for fun -- check out this poem inspired by the team’s research.

Colorado State University (CSU)Climate ChangeAntarcticaNational Science Foundation
