Colorado’s GOP leadership is divided, and the timing couldn’t be worse. How did this happen?

Colorado's Republican Party is torn between people claiming to be chairman at the state level. And it's splitting the party leadership into two factions at a critical time. It’s a presidential election year, and a moment when the party is working to regain some of the seats they’ve lost at the state level.

The leadership of the state GOP recently voted out their chairman, Dave Williams, and installed a new chair named Eli Bremer. But Williams and his supporters says the vote was illegitimate, and he’s still chairman. Williams was reaffirmed at a second meeting held last weekend.

When something like this happens to one of the two major parties in the state it makes us wonder: how did we get here? Host Erin O’Toole talks with KUNC’s statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods to learn more.