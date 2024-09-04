© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado’s GOP leadership is divided, and the timing couldn’t be worse. How did this happen?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleLucas Brady WoodsBrad Turner
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party Dave Williams speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington.

Colorado's Republican Party is torn between people claiming to be chairman at the state level. And it's splitting the party leadership into two factions at a critical time. It’s a presidential election year, and a moment when the party is working to regain some of the seats they’ve lost at the state level.

The leadership of the state GOP recently voted out their chairman, Dave Williams, and installed a new chair named Eli Bremer. But Williams and his supporters says the vote was illegitimate, and he’s still chairman. Williams was reaffirmed at a second meeting held last weekend.

When something like this happens to one of the two major parties in the state it makes us wonder: how did we get here? Host Erin O’Toole talks with KUNC’s statehouse reporter Lucas Brady Woods to learn more.

In The NoCo Colorado Politics2024 ElectionColorado Republican Party
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
