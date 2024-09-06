A forgotten hero of Colorado barbecue history is about to get some overdue recognition

Columbus B. Hill was a pivotal figure in Colorado’s culinary history. He was a Black man originally from Missouri – and he was possibly the most popular barbecue chef in Denver in the late 1800s. His food was so good that it was served to thousands of people at official functions at the state Capitol.

But even among hardcore barbecue fans, very few people know his name. And his legacy wasn’t always well cared for. In 1923, Hill was buried in Denver without a headstone... until now.

Denver author and barbecue historian Adrian Miller is something of an expert on Columbus B. Hill. He championed Hill’s induction into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame last year. And this Saturday, he’ll honor Hill with a memorial at his burial site in Denver’s historic Riverside Cemetery.

Adrian Miller joined ITN’s Erin O’Toole to share the story of the “best barbecue man in the West.”

All are welcome at the dedication of the headstone, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. And – to truly celebrate the legacy and spirit of Columbus B. Hill – Miller will serve up a barbecue dinner to those who attend the ceremony.