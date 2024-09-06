© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A forgotten hero of Colorado barbecue history is about to get some overdue recognition

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Adrian Miller, a man wearing a white shirt and tan blazer, sits at a table with a plate of barbecue and a jar of iced tea in front of him.
Photo by Bernard Grant
Courtesy of Adrian Miller
"In his own right, Columbus B. Hill was a remarkable man who should be celebrated," says Denver author and barbecue historian Adrian Miller. "He represents a whole class of African American barbecuers who were never named or given the credit that they were due."

Columbus B. Hill was a pivotal figure in Colorado’s culinary history. He was a Black man originally from Missouri – and he was possibly the most popular barbecue chef in Denver in the late 1800s. His food was so good that it was served to thousands of people at official functions at the state Capitol.

But even among hardcore barbecue fans, very few people know his name. And his legacy wasn’t always well cared for. In 1923, Hill was buried in Denver without a headstone... until now.

Denver author and barbecue historian Adrian Miller is something of an expert on Columbus B. Hill. He championed Hill’s induction into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame last year. And this Saturday, he’ll honor Hill with a memorial at his burial site in Denver’s historic Riverside Cemetery.

Adrian Miller joined ITN’s Erin O’Toole to share the story of the “best barbecue man in the West.”

All are welcome at the dedication of the headstone, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. And – to truly celebrate the legacy and spirit of Columbus B. Hill – Miller will serve up a barbecue dinner to those who attend the ceremony.

Illustration of Columbus B. Hill from the Denver Evening Post, January 27, 1898
Courtesy of Adrian Miller


In The NoCo Colorado HistoryFood & Food CultureBlack HistoryAuthor Interviews
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner