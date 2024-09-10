Cities like Boulder may have too many parking spaces. Here’s why that's a problem

Officials in the city of Boulder say they have a problem: too many parking spaces.

Some transportation experts believe having too many empty spots is a waste of space, especially considering some of that space could be used for housing, retail, or a park. By some estimates, Boulder has twice as many parking spots as it needs .

Some city leaders say that’s a missed opportunity in a city that struggles to make space for attainable housing . In fact, several Colorado cities are wrestling with this issue now.

Host Erin O’Toole sat down with Boulder City Council member Ryan Schuchard to discuss why Boulder and other Front Range cities are considering eliminating minimum parking requirements for developers.