Many kids born during the pandemic behave differently in the classroom. Here’s how Colorado educators are responding

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 18, 2024 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ann Shimke, a woman with reddish-brown hair and a blue shirt smiles in a photo.
Courtesy of Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat Colorado
"There were families who were extremely stressed by a whole host of things that happened during the pandemic: getting sick, losing jobs, having financial problems; and kids often absorb the stress of their family. So even though they were babies and toddlers, and they probably don't even remember that time of their life, they were being affected by it," says Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Ann Schimke.

Kids who were babies or toddlers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic... are now preschoolers and kindergarteners in Colorado classrooms. And experts see signs that the pandemic changed their behavior compared to older children.

A recent round of data from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood seems to confirm that more kids now show signs of developmental delays. Behavior patterns like struggling to communicate or having emotional outbursts can often be a sign of those delays. And they can create extra challenges for families and educators.

Ann Schimke covers early childhood education for Chalkbeat Colorado. She’s been following this story for Chalkbeat, and reporting on how educators are helping kids adjust to preschool and kindergarten classrooms.

