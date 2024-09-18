Many kids born during the pandemic behave differently in the classroom. Here’s how Colorado educators are responding

Kids who were babies or toddlers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic... are now preschoolers and kindergarteners in Colorado classrooms. And experts see signs that the pandemic changed their behavior compared to older children.

A recent round of data from the Colorado Department of Early Childhood seems to confirm that more kids now show signs of developmental delays. Behavior patterns like struggling to communicate or having emotional outbursts can often be a sign of those delays. And they can create extra challenges for families and educators.