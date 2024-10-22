© 2024
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

There’s a shortage of veterinary care in Colorado, and it’s affecting pets. A possible solution is on the ballot

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 22, 2024 at 5:40 AM MDT
Dr. Jon Geller
Courtesy of Jon Geller
"The shortage of veterinarians is putting a lot of stress on the existing staff within veterinary hospitals," said Dr. Jon Geller, founder and director of The Street Dog Coalition. "They feel like they're being overworked and underpaid somewhat across the board."

Colorado and its pets are suffering from a shortage of veterinarians.

It's leading to long wait times at some clinics. And the Colorado Sun reports that many animal hospitals are so swamped they’re forced to turn away dogs and cats who need care.

On Election Day, Colorado voters will be asked to weigh in on a possible solution. Proposition 129 would create a new class of veterinary workers called a veterinary professional associate, or VPA.

VPAs would require less training than traditional veterinarians to become certified. If voters approve the plan, it could mean Colorado would see more professionals able to treat pets.

To help us understand the proposal, and the arguments for and against, ITN's Brad Turner talked with Jon Geller. He's a retired, Fort Collins-based emergency veterinarian, and a graduate of the school of veterinary medicine at Colorado State University. (He’s also the founder of the Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit that helps provide pet care for people experiencing homelessness.) Jon has studied the issue but has not taken a stance on Prop 129.

As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
