There’s a shortage of veterinary care in Colorado, and it’s affecting pets. A possible solution is on the ballot

Colorado and its pets are suffering from a shortage of veterinarians.

It's leading to long wait times at some clinics. And the Colorado Sun reports that many animal hospitals are so swamped they’re forced to turn away dogs and cats who need care.

On Election Day, Colorado voters will be asked to weigh in on a possible solution. Proposition 129 would create a new class of veterinary workers called a veterinary professional associate, or VPA.

VPAs would require less training than traditional veterinarians to become certified. If voters approve the plan, it could mean Colorado would see more professionals able to treat pets.