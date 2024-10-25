An underground fire near Boulder has burned for more than a century. Here’s the plan to finally extinguish it

Crews recently began work to extinguish a blaze that has burned underground for more than a century.

It's happening on Marshall Mesa , south of Boulder, in an area popular with hikers. A fire in a coal seam there has been smoldering beneath the surface for years. It's a remnant of a time when coal mining thrived in the area.

Because heat from underground blazes can sometimes set fire to grass and other brush, residents of the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville have been more concerned about potential dangers since the Marshall Fire.

In the weeks ahead, crews from Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program will prepare to dig up the combustible material at Marshall Mesa and bring it to the surface. They’ll mix it with cooler dirt to prevent future fires.

Jeff Graves, Director of Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program, will manage the job. He spoke with In the NoCo’s Brad Turner about how crews will snuff out the blaze.