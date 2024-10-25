© 2024
An underground fire near Boulder has burned for more than a century. Here’s the plan to finally extinguish it

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published October 25, 2024 at 5:30 AM MDT
A backhoe bucket scoops up rock and earth from a pit on a construction site. Another piece of heavy earth-moving equipment is visible in the background.
Courtesy Jeremy Reineke
Heavy equipment is used to dig through layers of dirt to reach an underground coal seam on Marshall Mesa south of Boulder. The process includes excavating 30 feet of earth, cooling it with water, and then adding it back to the coal seam.

Crews recently began work to extinguish a blaze that has burned underground for more than a century.

It's happening on Marshall Mesa, south of Boulder, in an area popular with hikers. A fire in a coal seam there has been smoldering beneath the surface for years. It's a remnant of a time when coal mining thrived in the area.

Because heat from underground blazes can sometimes set fire to grass and other brush, residents of the nearby towns of Superior and Louisville have been more concerned about potential dangers since the Marshall Fire.

In the weeks ahead, crews from Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program will prepare to dig up the combustible material at Marshall Mesa and bring it to the surface. They’ll mix it with cooler dirt to prevent future fires.

Jeff Graves, Director of Colorado’s Inactive Mine Reclamation Program, will manage the job. He spoke with In the NoCo’s Brad Turner about how crews will snuff out the blaze.

An aerial view shows a road (labeled "Hwy 93") with snow-covered fields on either side. A blue oval has been drawn onto the photo depicting an area in the field to the right of the highway. The oval is labelled "Snowmelt Area."
Courtesy Tetra Tech
A band of partially melted snow indicates where an underground coal seam fire is burning on Marshall Mesa. The fire burns at temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees and is about 30 feet underground. Crews are working to control the fire, which can cause flare-ups on the surface. The melted area shown here is close to the suspected ignition point of the 2021 Marshall Mesa Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

In The NoCo wildfireHikingOpen SpaceHistory
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
