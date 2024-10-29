Some Colorado schools use facial recognition software to make students safer. Is it also a civil rights violation?

A handful of Colorado schools monitor their students with cameras that use facial recognition software. It’s a security measure: An administrator with access to the technology can upload a student’s photo and then the system can use cameras around the school to pinpoint a student’s location.

More school districts across the state are exploring whether to adopt this technology, according to a recent story in the Denver Post . And it's highlighting a conflict between supporters who say it helps make schools safer and opponents who call it a violation of students’ civil rights.