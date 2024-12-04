© 2024
How your social media posts affect your job prospects – and what a CU researcher thinks you should do about it

December 4, 2024
If you're thinking about going on the job market you should think about how your social media profile represents you, said Jason Thatcher, a University of Colorado Researcher who studied the practices of hiring managers. He suggested, "think about who you really want to see your content, and think about who shares content about you."
Your social media use may affect your career prospects more than you think.

If you’ve been job hunting recently, you know what to do on LinkedIn:. You keep things professional and probably not too controversial.

But a University of Colorado researcher says what you do on other platforms – like Facebook or X or BlueSky – might matter more than you think. Jason Thatcher has been studying how hiring managers use social media to make decisions about candidates.

And he found 60 percent of hiring managers decide who to interview or who to hire, in part, by checking out applicants’ social media accounts.

So how do your Facebook rants about the recent election affect your chances of landing your dream job? What can you do to make your social media accounts more appealing to hiring managers? . And what are the red flags that hiring managers look for?

In the NoCo’s Brad Turner spoke with Thatcher about what he’s observed.

You can also check out Jason’s previous In The NoCo interview, on how to limit “technostress” that can drive you crazy at work.

