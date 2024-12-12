How to shrink your carbon footprint by rethinking what food you buy at the grocery store

The ingredients you select when you cook dinner can make a huge difference in your household’s carbon emissions.

Mark Easter explores that idea in his book The Blue Plate: A Food Lover’s Guide to Climate Chaos , He’s a retired ecologist in Fort Collins who studies the carbon footprint of the food we eat.

His book walks readers through the typical ingredients of a home cooked dinner. Then, Mark explains the carbon footprint of each ingredient and how to reduce that footprint by making smarter purchases at the grocery store.

Today, in the second installment of In The NoCo’s Holiday Book Club, we’re listening back to a conversation between Mark Easter and In the NoCo’s Brad Turner.