© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How to shrink your carbon footprint by rethinking what food you buy at the grocery store

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published December 12, 2024 at 5:30 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Mark J Easter poses with his dog in front of a mountain.
courtesy of Mark Easter
Mark Easter's book Blue Plate: A Food Lover's Guide to Climate Chaos was published in September. In it, he breaks down the carbon emissions of many of the foods we eat and explains the science behind it.

The ingredients you select when you cook dinner can make a huge difference in your household’s carbon emissions.

Mark Easter explores that idea in his book The Blue Plate: A Food Lover’s Guide to Climate Chaos, He’s a retired ecologist in Fort Collins who studies the carbon footprint of the food we eat.

His book walks readers through the typical ingredients of a home cooked dinner. Then, Mark explains the carbon footprint of each ingredient and how to reduce that footprint by making smarter purchases at the grocery store.

Today, in the second installment of In The NoCo’s Holiday Book Club, we’re listening back to a conversation between Mark Easter and In the NoCo’s Brad Turner.

Tags
In The NoCo Food & Food CultureSustainabilityGrocery StoresFarmers Markets
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
See stories by Ariel Lavery