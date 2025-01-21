© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Psychedelic therapy is about to become more common in Colorado. Here’s how it works

By In The NoCo
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:40 AM MST
Scott Shannon, founder of the Wholeness Center in Fort Collins sits at his in his office in June 2023.
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
The Wholeness Center in Fort Collins is planning to provide licensed treatment of psilocybin in April. Founder Scott Shannon believes psychedelic therapies offer a uniquely beneficial approach to overcoming depression and anxiety. "People come see me because they're stuck. And these medication help people to get unstuck," he said.

Coloradans who struggle with anxiety or depression will soon have a new treatment option. Psychedelic treatment with a licensed therapist– will be as legal in Colorado as prescription antidepressants.

Colorado voters approved this. Starting in April, licensed healing centers can offer psychedelic therapy using psilocybin, the psychedelic component in some mushrooms.

We wanted to understand what psychedelic therapy looks like before it becomes more widespread.

Dr. Scott Shannon founded the Wholeness Center in Fort Collins, which offers an array of treatments for mental health, including for anxiety and depression. He’s offered psychedelic therapy for eight years and treated thousands of patients. (He’s worked with psychedelics while following the old laws that existed until this year.)

Scott and other therapists who support access to psychedelics say it could change the way we treat mental health problems in Colorado. He walked host Erin O’Toole through a typical psychedelic therapy session.

Mental Health Mushrooms Medication-Assisted Treatment Depression
