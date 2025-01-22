How one Colorado entrepreneur diverts millions of pounds of waste from landfills

Old firehoses. Used forklifts. Two-thousand sheets of acrylic plastic.

These are the kinds of things you can find at repurposedMATERIALS in Lafayette. The company acquires discarded industrial materials and products and resells them instead of sending them to a landfill.

Damon Carson founded the business in 2011 after running two trash companies. The repurposedMATERIALS location in Lafeyette is one of six locations across the country where he stores his unusual inventory and then ships it off once he finds the right buyer.

Damon Carson talked with In the NoCo’s Brad Turner about how he built the company.