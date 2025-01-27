Why Boulder’s new ‘harm reduction' vending machine just might save a life

A new vending machine opened for business recently in Boulder.

Instead of snacks or soda, customers who visit the machine can grab safe containers for needles ... fentanyl testing strips... or condoms. And all the items are free.

Health officials call it a "harm reduction" vending machine. It’s funded by restitution money from lawsuits against manufacturers of prescription opioids. Supporters hope it reduces the spread of HIV and sexually transmitted infections, and helps prevent overdoses.

Amanda Wroblewski with Boulder Community Health works with people who deal with opioid addiction and chronic pain. She helped set up the machine, which is the first of its kind in the Boulder area.

Amanda spoke with host Erin O’Toole about the vending machine, which opened to the public in November.