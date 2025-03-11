Facial recognition technology adds safeguards at some Colorado schools. It also raises questions about civil rights

A handful of Colorado schools monitor their students with cameras that use facial recognition software. It’s a security measure: An administrator with access to the technology can upload a student’s photo and then the system can use cameras around the school to pinpoint the student’s location.

More school districts across the state have been exploring whether to adopt this technology, the Denver Post has reported.

A bill at the state legislature would regulate how the technology can be used in the state’s schools at a time when more districts have considered adopting the technology. The debate underlines a conflict between supporters who say it helps make schools safer and opponents who call it a violation of students’ civil rights.