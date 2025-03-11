© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Facial recognition technology adds safeguards at some Colorado schools. It also raises questions about civil rights

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad Turner
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
This shows a Chinese Dahua brand security camera in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Mark Baker
Elizabeth Hernandez is an education reporter for The Denver Post and has written about the use of facial recognition software in Colorado school cameras. She said that, although several school districts are eager to try this new technology, "there really isn't any definitive research as to whether AI cameras in schools make schools safer."

A handful of Colorado schools monitor their students with cameras that use facial recognition software. It’s a security measure: An administrator with access to the technology can upload a student’s photo and then the system can use cameras around the school to pinpoint the student’s location.

More school districts across the state have been exploring whether to adopt this technology, the Denver Post has reported.

A bill at the state legislature would regulate how the technology can be used in the state’s schools at a time when more districts have considered adopting the technology. The debate underlines a conflict between supporters who say it helps make schools safer and opponents who call it a violation of students’ civil rights.

Today we’re revisiting a conversation between NoCo’s Brad Turner and Denver Post education reporter Elizabeth Hernadez, who covered the topic.

In The NoCo SecurityEducationFacial RecognitionCivil Rights
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
