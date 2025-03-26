© 2025
Few remember the 1955 bombing of a Denver flight. A new exhibit and a proposed memorial may change that

Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A deep hole was dug in a farm field by one of the engines of a United Air Lines DC6B plane crashing east of Longmont, Colo., shown in this AP photo taken Nov. 2, 1955. All 44 persons aboard perished. Charles Roos, Denver Post reporter, stands near crater.

On November 1, 1955, a man planted a bomb aboard a United Airlines plane shortly before it departed from Denver. The plane exploded in midflight over beet fields in Weld County, killing all 44 people aboard.

It was a mass murder that grabbed headlines across the country. And viewers saw footage of the trial on TV – which was unusual then. If you've never heard of this crime, though, you're hardly alone. There's no marker at the site of the crash, near what is now Firestone.

But as the 70th anniversary approaches, people are talking about Flight 629. A local nonprofit, the Flight 629 Memorial Committee, is working to create a memorial to those who lost their lives, as well as the nearby residents who turned out to try to search for survivors.

And a new exhibit at History Colorado honors those lost in the tragedy and looks at how it happened.

Andrew J. Field is a retired Staff Attorney for the Colorado Supreme Court, where he specialized in criminal law. He’s the author of Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629. He spoke with host Erin O’Toole last year about the bombing and its legacy for modern air travel. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Andrew J. Field, photographed here in 2005, is a retired Staff Attorney for the Colorado Supreme Court, where he specialized in criminal law. He's the author of "Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629."

The Flight 629 Memorial Committee plans to hold a number of fundraising events leading up to the 70th anniversary. Donations can be made to the committee’s GoFundMe page.

