Finding a new home for millions of pounds of industrial waste is big business for this Colorado company

Recycled wooden barrels. Used steel beams. Reclaimed railroad ties.

These are the kinds of things you can find at repurposedMATERIALS in Lafayette. The company acquires discarded industrial materials and products and resells them instead of sending them to a landfill.

Damon Carson founded the business in 2011 after running two trash companies. The Lafeyette location is one of six across the country where he stores his unusual inventory and then ships it off once he finds the right buyer.

It’s Earth Week, so we’re listening back to a conversation between Damon and In the NoCo’s Brad Turner, recorded in January. Damon explained how he built the company, which he says diverted 15 million pounds of waste from landfills last year.