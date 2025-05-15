Self-care shouldn’t be self-centered, a Boulder compassion researcher argues in his new book

There’s a lot of content these days about self-care: how to stay mentally and physically balanced when work, family or other stresses grind you down. We often see social media influencers posting about bubble baths, the perfect tea, or the best skin care routine.

But a new book argues that self-care isn’t simply about focusing on ourselves. Rather, it’s a crucial part of how we show up for other people. And losing sight of that can lead to guilt or strained relationships with loved ones.

Author Jordan Quaglia is a professor of psychology at Naropa University in Boulder and he wrote From Self-Care to We-Care: The New Science of Mindful Boundaries and Caring from an Undivided Heart .

Jordan spoke with In the NoCo’s Brad Turner about the book and how he hopes it nudges readers away from the more selfish or even materialistic versions of self-care.