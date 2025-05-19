© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Colorado has a strong bicycling culture. So why have high-profile bike races struggled here?

Published May 19, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman stand over a bicycle wearing a helmet and smiling. A valley behind her leads to snowy mountains in the distance.
Courtesy Betsy Welch
A recent announcement for a men's road cycling stage race prompted journalist Betsy Welch to write a deep history of road racing in Colorado for the Colorado Sun. In her article, she highlights some of the reasons professional road races haven't been sustainable.

Colorado’s mountain passes and great weather make it a destination for competitive cyclists. But the history of professional cycling races in Colorado is a rocky one.

Races like the Colorado Classic, the Coors Classic, and The USA Pro Cycling Challenge have all come and gone over the years.

So, we were intrigued when an events company recently announced plans to create the Tour of Colorado – a five-day men’s road biking race through the Rockies that will attract world-class cycling teams. The first edition would be held in September 2026. And organizers recently received encouragement from Gov. Jared Polis, who praised the plan.

Betsy Welch is a freelance writer who reported on the proposal for the Colorado Sun. She spoke from her home in Carbondale with Erin O’Toole about whether this new proposal looks promising and why professional road racing in Colorado has been so hard to sustain.

Tags
In The NoCo SportsUSA Pro Cycling ChallengeCycling (Bikes & Bicycles)Race