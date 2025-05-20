© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

It’s miller moth time again. An insect expert explains why they’re cooler than you think

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published May 20, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Miller moths invade the Front Range each spring as they make their way toward higher elevations. As annoying as the moths might be as they flock inside our homes, they're not harmful to food, clothing, or curious pets.
Whitney Cranshaw
/
Courtesy of Colorado State University
Miller moths invade the Front Range each spring as they make their way toward higher elevations. As annoying as the moths might be as they flock inside our homes, they're not harmful to food, clothing, or curious pets.

Each spring, the Front Range endures miller moth season. Even in relatively mild years, the tiny, winged visitors enter our homes, annoy us and even frighten us.

But they’re also fascinating.

So, we talked with Karim Gharbi – an insect expert and horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension – to unpack the mysteries of the miller moths.

Where do the moths come from? Where do they go when they leave? Are they dangerous to our clothing or food? And why do our pets seem to enjoy chomping on them?

Gharbi spoke with Erin O’Toole last spring and offered some surprising answers to these questions and more. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Tags
In The NoCo InsectsMiller mothScienceColorado State University (CSU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
