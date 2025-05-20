It’s miller moth time again. An insect expert explains why they’re cooler than you think

Each spring, the Front Range endures miller moth season . Even in relatively mild years, the tiny, winged visitors enter our homes, annoy us and even frighten us.

But they’re also fascinating.

So, we talked with Karim Gharbi – an insect expert and horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension – to unpack the mysteries of the miller moths.

Where do the moths come from? Where do they go when they leave? Are they dangerous to our clothing or food? And why do our pets seem to enjoy chomping on them?

Gharbi spoke with Erin O’Toole last spring and offered some surprising answers to these questions and more. We’re listening back to that conversation today.