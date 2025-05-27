© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Latina mothers deal with high rates of postpartum depression. This unusual CU program uses peer support to help them

By In The NoCo
Published May 27, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A woman with long brown hair and brown eyes smiles at the camera.
Courtesy Anahi Collado
Professor Anahi Collado helps train mothers to work with other mothers experiencing postpartum depression for a program based at CU called Alma. The program has helped hundreds of mothers, with a focus on Latina mothers.

The effects of post-partum depression or anxiety can be debilitating. Research shows one in five mothers experience post-partum mental health challenges after childbirth.

And that number is even higher for Latina mothers living in the United States. Nearly half of them experience post-partum mental health issues.

But organizers of a unique research program based at the University of Colorado Boulder say they’ve successfully reduced postpartum depression for hundreds of mothers – with an emphasis on helping Latinas, including immigrants. They did it by providing peer support to new moms from women who’ve had similar struggles in the past. The program is called Alma, and it recently reached its 10th anniversary. Organizers plan to expand the program with an online version beginning this summer.

Professor Anahi Collado is a clinical psychologist who helps train mothers to become peers in the Alma program. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about the program, and why its creators saw a need for something that helped immigrants and other Latina mothers.

Mental Health Women Women's Health University of Colorado (CU)
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
