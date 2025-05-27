Latina mothers deal with high rates of postpartum depression. This unusual CU program uses peer support to help them

The effects of post-partum depression or anxiety can be debilitating. Research shows one in five mothers experience post-partum mental health challenges after childbirth.

And that number is even higher for Latina mothers living in the United States. Nearly half of them experience post-partum mental health issues.

But organizers of a unique research program based at the University of Colorado Boulder say they’ve successfully reduced postpartum depression for hundreds of mothers – with an emphasis on helping Latinas, including immigrants. They did it by providing peer support to new moms from women who’ve had similar struggles in the past. The program is called Alma , and it recently reached its 10th anniversary. Organizers plan to expand the program with an online version beginning this summer.