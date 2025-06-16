Colorado’s landfills are a major source of methane emissions. Here’s how regulators hope to change that

If you've ever walked near a landfill, or driven by one on a warm summer day with your windows down, you know there's a certain smell it puts out.

But Colorado's landfills also produce massive amounts of methane , emitting as much dirty air as driving a million cars for a year. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions in Colorado, after agriculture and fossil fuel extraction.

And that concerns health officials more than any smell – because methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, and has some negative health effects, too.