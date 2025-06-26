© 2025
Hundreds of birds and other animals strike planes at DIA each year. Here’s how airport officials manage the problem

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:04 AM MDT
The main terminal building is pictured at Denver International Airport on Thursday, July 14, 2011.
Ed Andrieski/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
There are hundreds of reported animals strikes on aircraft — which can cause damage to planes and endanger people — at Denver International Airport every year. KUNC's Scott Franz looked into how big of a problem this is for the airport.

Back in April, a commercial flight carrying 159 people had a major scare as it took off from Denver International Airport: The United Airlines flight struck an animal, which crippled one of the plane’s engines and forced the crew to make an emergency landing.

As it turns out, the threat to aircraft from birds, rabbits and other animals is something DIA officials work hard to manage. Scott Franz, who’s an investigative reporter here at KUNC, recently got his hands on documents that show just how widespread the problem is.

Scott found that last year 878 planes had reported animal strikes while taking off or landing at DIA. And the airport killed or relocated tens of thousands of birds and other animals to limit the potential damage to aircraft.

So: How vulnerable are planes at DIA, and is there a better solution? Scott talked about his story with In The NoCo's Brad Turner.

Two images show an aerial and perspective view of a field off a tarmac.
USDA Wildlife Service
A graph shows how many animals strikes have happened each year from 2000 to 2024.
USDA Wildlife Service

