‘We sort of insert ourselves:’ Why this Colorado artist paints cell phone photos into iconic images

Like a lot of people nowadays, Colorado artist Rick Dallago is very invested in selfies. But Rick, who’s a painter, thinks about selfies differently than someone who just snaps a quick self-portrait with their phone.

Rick paints key moments in history and then paints a cell phone into the image. In one painting, a man takes a selfie in front of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. In another, a man uses a selfie stick to capture the moment when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. And other paintings show iconic images, like Michelangelo’s sculpture David, reduced to a snapshot on a tiny cell phone screen.

Rick’s work is on display in a new show called “Thirst Traps.” It’s on display in Denver at The Lab on Santa Fe through July 19.

Rick Dallago joined In the NoCo’s Brad Turner to talk about the ideas behind his paintings.