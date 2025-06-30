© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

‘We sort of insert ourselves:’ Why this Colorado artist paints cell phone photos into iconic images

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad Turner
Published June 30, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A painting shows a phone held in front of the painting of the Mona Lisa, magnifying her smile.
Rick Dallago
Artist Rick Dallago's newest exhibition — 'Thirst Trap' — inserts cell phones into iconic moments in history.

Like a lot of people nowadays, Colorado artist Rick Dallago is very invested in selfies. But Rick, who’s a painter, thinks about selfies differently than someone who just snaps a quick self-portrait with their phone.

Rick paints key moments in history and then paints a cell phone into the image. In one painting, a man takes a selfie in front of the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. In another, a man uses a selfie stick to capture the moment when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. And other paintings show iconic images, like Michelangelo’s sculpture David, reduced to a snapshot on a tiny cell phone screen.

Rick’s work is on display in a new show called “Thirst Traps.” It’s on display in Denver at The Lab on Santa Fe through July 19.

Rick Dallago joined In the NoCo’s Brad Turner to talk about the ideas behind his paintings.

A painting shows a man holding a phone with a selfie stick, smiling while a scene from the assassination of JKF plays out behind him.
1 of 3  — Lone Shooter PRINT.jpg
The Lone Shooter
Rick Dallago
A painting shows a man holding a phone up to take a picture of himself standing in front of the New York City skyline with the Twin Towers smoking.
2 of 3  — 911 13X19 minus contrast & saturation.jpeg
911
Rick Dallago
Implosion
3 of 3  — Implosion 13x19 PRINT minus contrast & color.jpeg
Implosion
Rick Dallago

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
