Cases of marijuana intoxication in dogs have grown in Colorado. Here’s how to protect your pets

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Sara Aglietti and her dogs Scout, left, and Pickle. Both dogs have accidentally consumed cannabis. Aglietti believes Pickle picked up an edible or a cast off roach at Dry Creek Trail, a popular off-leash walking area in Boulder County. (Provided)
The Colorado Sun
Sara Aglietti and her dogs Scout, left, and Pickle. Both dogs have accidentally consumed cannabis. Aglietti believes Pickle picked up an edible or a cast off roach at Dry Creek Trail, a popular off-leash walking area in Boulder County. (Provided)

Colorado is known as a very dog-friendly state. A recent study by Colorado State University noted that if you’re a pet owner in this state, there’s an 80 percent chance that pet is a dog.

Colorado is also known for being one of first states to legalize cannabis.

But the high number of dog lovers plus the state’s long history of legal weed appear to have created a growing trend that worries veterinarians. As cannabis has become more widespread – and more potent – there's been a significant uptick in veterinary emergency calls for dogs who have ingested marijuana. The problem is complicated by edibles – which can be very enticing to a dog.

Boulder-based journalist Kate Ruder recently wrote about this for the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss the symptoms to watch for, and what veterinarians advise if you think your dog may have eaten cannabis.

Kate Ruder, a woman with shoulder-length brown hair and wearing a black shirt and black puffy vest, smiles for this photo.
Courtesy of Kate Ruder

In The NoCo CannabisdogsVeterinariansPets
