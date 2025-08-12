The world’s largest wildlife overpass will soon span I-25. Here’s how it will help animals – and drivers

The world’s largest wildlife overpass will soon be open for use in Colorado.

Wildlife overpasses allow animals to safely cross over highways. And Western states are building more of them to cut down on the number of crashes between vehicles and animals.

This new overpass is being constructed over a section of I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs, just north of Monument. Some 80,000 drivers pass through this area daily. But elk, mule deer, and pronghorn also use that area to move between the mountains and the plains. And this stretch of highway averages one vehicle crash involving wildlife every day.

So, how could this overpass help reduce these dangerous and costly crashes ?