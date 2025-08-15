© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

We have nothing to fear from Colorado’s ‘demon’ bunnies (but keep your pet rabbit away from them)

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published August 15, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A brown rabbit has strange growths around its head that almost look like horns
1 of 2  — Rabbit Virus Colorado
This photo provided by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shows a deceased Eastern cottontail rabbit infected with Shope papillomavirus in October 2021.
Dr. Rachel Ruden/AP / Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Cottontail rabbit with papillomas. Note the black waxy growths on the chin.
2 of 2  — tdp-l-rabbit-virus-0813 CDPHE.jpg
Cottontail rabbit with papillomas. Note the black waxy growths on the chin.
Leah Colton / CDPHE / Courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Demon rabbits. Frankenstein bunnies. Zombie cottontails.

Phrases like those went viral this week after photos were published of rabbits near Fort Collins that appeared to have horns or tentacles on or around their heads.

Wildlife officials say the unusual-looking rabbits aren't a cause for concern. The rabbits suffer from a relatively common virus that's harmless to humans, called rabbit or shope papillomavirus. And although the growths caused by the virus can look gruesome, they often clear up on their own.

All the attention got us wondering how these cottontails caught this odd disease, why it causes such spooky-looking growths, and how the condition may have inspired the myth of the “jackalope.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose joined Erin O’Toole to dispel some myths about the (mostly) harmless virus.

Animals/Wildlife
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
