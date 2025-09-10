Lincoln Hills provided a haven for Black Americans to enjoy the outdoors. A History Colorado exhibit explores its importance

Colorado's Rocky Mountains have always drawn tourists. But for Black Americans in the 1920s and 30s, segregation and discrimination severely restricted where they could travel and take a vacation.

Which is why, in 1922, Lincoln Hills emerged as a mountain resort created by and for African Americans. It sits near Rollinsville, northwest of Denver, and was the largest resort of its kind west of the Mississippi River. It drew visitors from all over the country until the 1960s.

And it offered a rare opportunity for Black Americans to feel safe and welcome in the outdoors, during a time when access to such spaces was often limited because of racial discrimination.

History Colorado in Denver recently unveiled a newly expanded exhibit called Lincoln Hills: Mountain Sanctuary . It features photographs, displays of recreational clothing, and recently collected oral histories.

Erin O’Toole spoke with Acoma Gaither, History Colorado’s assistant curator of Black history, in June to learn more about what made Lincoln Hills so important. We’re listening back to that conversation today.