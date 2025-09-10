© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Lincoln Hills provided a haven for Black Americans to enjoy the outdoors. A History Colorado exhibit explores its importance

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A black & white photographs of a group of visitors to Lincoln Hills, a retreat for African Americans in the mountains west of Denver, Colorado, in the 1960s.
Courtesy of History Colorado
Beatrice Frelow Griffin's family in the 1960s at Lincoln Hills, a retreat for African Americans west of Denver.

Colorado's Rocky Mountains have always drawn tourists. But for Black Americans in the 1920s and 30s, segregation and discrimination severely restricted where they could travel and take a vacation.

Which is why, in 1922, Lincoln Hills emerged as a mountain resort created by and for African Americans. It sits near Rollinsville, northwest of Denver, and was the largest resort of its kind west of the Mississippi River. It drew visitors from all over the country until the 1960s.

And it offered a rare opportunity for Black Americans to feel safe and welcome in the outdoors, during a time when access to such spaces was often limited because of racial discrimination.

History Colorado in Denver recently unveiled a newly expanded exhibit called Lincoln Hills: Mountain Sanctuary. It features photographs, displays of recreational clothing, and recently collected oral histories.

Erin O’Toole spoke with Acoma Gaither, History Colorado’s assistant curator of Black history, in June to learn more about what made Lincoln Hills so important. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

black and white photo of a man and woman with jeans rolled up to their knees, standing in Boulder Creek with mountains in the background. The woman is behind the man leaning on his shoulder, and they're both smiling.
1 of 3  — Lincoln Hills fun in Boulder Creek2025.64.18.jpg
Courtesy of History Colorado
Four women and a child stand within a forest at Lincoln Hills in this black & white photo taken sometime in the 1960s.
2 of 3  — 2025.64.24_LincolnHills.jpg
Four women and a child stand within a forest at Lincoln Hills
Courtesy of History Colorado
A photo of Wink's Lodge in Colorado, a forest green building with white trim and a brown wooden deck on the side. A wood sign reads "Wink's Lodge" and another reads "Lincoln Hills."
3 of 3  — Winks Lodge Lincoln Hills 2022.154.1.jpg
Courtesy of History Colorado

