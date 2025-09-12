Three skiers made the first-ever crossing of Colorado in 1978. A new documentary retraces their journey

In 1978, three men from Boulder set out a journey to make the first-ever crossing of Colorado on skis.

The three amateur skiers – Alex Drummond, John King, and Peter Vanderwall – carved a continuous line across the state, covering 490 miles of rugged, snowy backcountry from Durango to northeast of Fort Collins.

A new documentary, Moving Line , tells the story of their remarkable trek.

Ahead of an appearance at the Breckenridge Film Festival next week, director Cameron Wyatt joined Erin O’Toole to talk about their journey, and the lasting impact it had on Colorado's outdoor recreation community .

Moving Line will also be shown in Salida on Sept. 13. Find screenings at the film’s website .