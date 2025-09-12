© 2025
Three skiers made the first-ever crossing of Colorado in 1978. A new documentary retraces their journey

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Three men stand in front of a low-slung blue and orange tent in the snow, with Colorado mountains in the background. Several pairs of cross-country skis and poles are sticking out of the snow around them. One of the men is holding a sign that reads "Day 23."
Alexander Drummond
/
Courtesy of Cameron Wyatt / Moving Line

In 1978, three men from Boulder set out a journey to make the first-ever crossing of Colorado on skis.

The three amateur skiers – Alex Drummond, John King, and Peter Vanderwall – carved a continuous line across the state, covering 490 miles of rugged, snowy backcountry from Durango to northeast of Fort Collins.

A new documentary, Moving Line, tells the story of their remarkable trek.

Ahead of an appearance at the Breckenridge Film Festival next week, director Cameron Wyatt joined Erin O’Toole to talk about their journey, and the lasting impact it had on Colorado's outdoor recreation community.

Moving Line will also be shown in Salida on Sept. 13. Find screenings at the film’s website.

Three men ski in a gently winding line across a vast white snow field, with the deep blue sky above. The photograph is in the documentary "Moving Line," about three men from Boulder who skied across Colorado in 1978.
Alexander Drummond
/
Courtesy of Cameron Wyatt / Moving Line

