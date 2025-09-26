Fall can be a busy – and scary – time for bear encounters. Here’s how to stay safe during hikes

Fall is here – and the cool, crisp weather can make hiking especially appealing this time of year. But fall is also a time to be especially cautious around Colorado's wildlife – including bears.

Black bears are extra-active as they hunt for food ahead of their winter hibernation. And encounters with them are not uncommon. State wildlife officials say Coloradans report about 4,000 bear sightings and encounters in a typical year.

So, before heading out to savor the fall weather, what do we need to know about bear behavior this time of year?