In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Fall can be a busy – and scary – time for bear encounters. Here’s how to stay safe during hikes

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 26, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A bear with black fur stands in front of a heavily forested area.
Victor Schendel
/
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
A black bear at State Forest State Park.

Fall is here – and the cool, crisp weather can make hiking especially appealing this time of year. But fall is also a time to be especially cautious around Colorado's wildlife – including bears.

Black bears are extra-active as they hunt for food ahead of their winter hibernation. And encounters with them are not uncommon. State wildlife officials say Coloradans report about 4,000 bear sightings and encounters in a typical year.

So, before heading out to savor the fall weather, what do we need to know about bear behavior this time of year?

Bridget O'Rourke is a public information officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She joined Erin O’Toole to talk about how to avoid run-ins with bears, and how to handle it if you do encounter a bear in the wild.

In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
