How a CSU professor uses Taylor Swift’s lyrics to teach the art of translating English into Spanish

Taylor Swift seems to be everywhere these days. Her new album drops Friday. Her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce is all over the news. And if that weren’t enough, she helps teach students at Colorado State University. Sort of.

Spanish for Swiftie Purposes is a course available to students at CSU. It’s been offered once, and the curriculum asks students to hone their skills at translating English into Spanish. They also analyze other people’s translations like a Spanish-language version of Taylor’s song “Fortnight,” performed by the duo Kevin and Karla.

In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole spoke with the professor who created the course, Alyssia Miller de Rutte. Alyssia says she hopes to teach the class again this spring.