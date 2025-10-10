A unique program at a Cañon City prison prepared hundreds of wild mustangs for adoption. So why’s the program ending?

For almost 30 years, a little-known program inside a Colorado prison quietly helped wild mustangs find new homes – and helped incarcerated men find new purpose.

The wild horse program at a Cañon City correctional facility paired horses rounded up from Western rangelands with incarcerated people who learned to care for, train, and prepare the horses for adoption.

The project helped the Bureau of Land Management protect the wild horses it oversees. In a news release, the Colorado Department of Corrections says it gave inmates “unique vocational and rehabilitative skills.”

But now, the federal government has announced that it will end the program, citing rising costs.