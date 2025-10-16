© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

What the history of witchcraft can teach us about the world today, according to a CSU professor

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
While the most popular tarot card deck is the Rider-Waite deck, many readers use a multitude of decks with various art styles.
Isabel Guzman
/
Colorado Community Media

Witches are having a moment – and not only because Halloween is almost here.

A recent Pew Research survey of Americans’ religious beliefs found a growing number of people identify as spiritual but not religious. Crystals, tarot cards, and astrology apps are part of many people’s lives in 2025. And in Colorado, about 1 percent of people in that survey checked the box for “Pagan, Wiccan, or other ‘New Age’” belief when asked about their religious views.

Today's guest has a unique perspective on these trends. Ann Little is a professor of history at Colorado State University. Some of her American history courses explore witchcraft in early North America.

Ann talked with In The NoCo’s Erin O’Toole about what we can learn from the days of witch trials and why she was initially reluctant to teach a course about it.

In The NoCo HalloweenHistoryColorado State University (CSU)
