© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A hiker’s disappearance haunted rescuers for 20 years. Here’s how they finally solved the mystery

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
At a gathering of Colorado search and rescue teams in September in Breckenridge, Vail Mountain Rescue Group member Erika German presented her research into the disappearance of Michelle Vanek in 2005 on Mount of the Holy Cross. Erika is a blond woman wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, a black vest and black pants. She is standing at a podium in front of an audience of several dozen people. An image is projected on a screen behind her, with two photos of Michelle Vanek, a blonde woman, and text beginning with "About Michelle."
Jason Blevins
/
The Colorado Sun
At a gathering of Colorado search and rescue teams in September in Breckenridge, Vail Mountain Rescue Group member Erika German presented her research into the disappearance of Michelle Vanek in 2005 on Mount of the Holy Cross.

It was a mystery that haunted Colorado search and rescue groups for almost two decades.

In September 2005, a 35-year-old woman named Michelle Vanek went missing while hiking on Mount of the Holy Cross, a challenging fourteener in Eagle County. Vanek had been hiking with a friend, but they split up after Vanek grew tired and decided to take an easier trail down the mountain.

She was never seen again, although hundreds of people searched for her in the days after she disappeared.

All of that changed a few months ago. An all-women group of rescuers used new technology to revive the search. They used digital maps and drones that conducted searches from the air – and ultimately discovered her remains.

Reporter Jason Blevins wrote about the search for the Colorado Sun. He spoke with Erin O'Toole about how searchers solved this mystery, and how their work could reshape the way Colorado's search and rescue teams approach similar cold cases.

Tags
In The NoCo Search and RescueHikingWhite River National Forest
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
See stories by In The NoCo
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner