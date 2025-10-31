© 2025
A conservation group says owls on Colorado’s Front Range need a hand – and they’re enlisting homeowners to help

Published October 31, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
Marion Clément with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies holds a Northern Saw-whet owl.
Courtesy of Marion Clement / Bird Conservancy of the Rockies
Marion Clément with Bird Conservancy of the Rockies holds a Northern Saw-whet owl. The organization is launching the Urban Owl Nest Box program to encourage Front Range residents to install boxes for Eastern Screech owls to make their homes. (Note: All owls depicted were handled for the purpose of population and migration monitoring by experience researchers with necessary federal and state permits. Owls were released safely shortly after banding.)

Owls are symbols of wisdom, and heroes of literature – from Greek mythology to Harry Potter.

But a leading conservation agency says owls are in trouble along Colorado’s Front Range. They’re losing critical habitat as cities and suburban areas expand.

The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is about to launch what it calls the Urban Owl Nest Box program. It’s an unusual project that asks Front Range residents to create nesting spaces for eastern screech owls in their backyards.

Marion Clément is a senior avian ecologist with the Bird Conservancy. She spoke with Erin O'Toole about why owls are so important to our ecosystem, and why the organization says it’s prioritizing these nocturnal birds with the new program.

1 of 3  — Nest Box - Urban Owls.JPEG
A nest box for Eastern Screech owls
Courtesy Bird Conservancy of the Rockies
2 of 3  — IMG_9446.jpg
Bird Conservancy of the Rockies
3 of 3  — Northern Saw-whet owl IMG_9443.jpg
Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

