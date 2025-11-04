© 2025
The bombing of Flight 629 shocked the nation 70 years ago. A new memorial in Denver honors the victims

By
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A deep hole was dug in a farm field by one of the engines of a United Air Lines DC6B plane crashing east of Longmont, Colo., shown in this AP photo taken Nov. 2, 1955. All 44 persons aboard perished. Charles Roos, Denver Post reporter, stands near crater.
A deep hole was dug in a farm field by one of the engines of a United Air Lines DC6B plane crashing east of Longmont, Colo., shown in this AP photo taken Nov. 2, 1955. All 44 persons aboard perished. Charles Roos, Denver Post reporter, stands near crater.

Seventy years ago, on November 1, 1955, a man planted a bomb aboard a United Airlines plane shortly before it departed from Denver. The plane exploded in midflight over beet fields in Weld County, killing all 44 people aboard.

It was a mass murder that grabbed headlines across the country. And viewers saw footage of the trial on TV, which was unusual then.

If you've never heard of this crime, though, you're hardly alone. Until recently, there had been no marker to commemorate the tragedy.

That changed this past weekend. Seventy years after the tragedy, supporters and families of those killed gathered for the unveiling of a new memorial.

The granite marker engraved with the names of the 44 victims is placed at the base of FlyteCo Tower, the former control tower for Stapleton International Airport in Denver, from which Flight 629 departed.

Erin O’Toole spoke last year with Andrew J. Field, author of the book Mainliner Denver: The Bombing of Flight 629, to get a sense of the bombing’s legacy and why this new memorial is so meaningful. Field is a retired staff attorney for the Colorado Supreme Court, where he specialized in criminal law. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

A granite memorial is engraved with the names of the 44 victims who perished on Flight 629, which was bombed on Nov. 1, 1955 shortly after takeoff from Denver. The marker also displays official seals from the FBI, Justice Department, and other U.S. and Colorado law enforcement and intelligence bureaus who were involved in the investigation. The memorial marker is placed on the ground, in front of the former flight control tower for Stapleton Airport.
