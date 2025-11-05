This Colorado author’s new novel asks thorny questions about who owns a story
A stolen idea for a novel, an angry social media post and an online backlash that engulfs the main characters:
These are the elements of an intriguing new novel by Colorado author R.L. Maizes.
The writer says it draws on some of her own experiences. And the novel raises thorny questions about who gets to own an idea, who has the right to tell a particular story, and the tension of writing a novel in an age of social media tirades.
A Complete Fiction was released earlier this week. Maizes, who lives near Boulder, joined Erin O’Toole to share the real-life challenges of being a writer in our chronically online society.
Maizes will speak about her new book at Boulder Bookstore this Wednesday, and at Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins on Thursday.