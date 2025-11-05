This Colorado author’s new novel asks thorny questions about who owns a story

A stolen idea for a novel, an angry social media post and an online backlash that engulfs the main characters:

These are the elements of an intriguing new novel by Colorado author R.L. Maizes .

The writer says it draws on some of her own experiences. And the novel raises thorny questions about who gets to own an idea, who has the right to tell a particular story, and the tension of writing a novel in an age of social media tirades.

A Complete Fiction was released earlier this week. Maizes, who lives near Boulder, joined Erin O’Toole to share the real-life challenges of being a writer in our chronically online society.