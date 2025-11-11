An Afghan man found refuge in Colorado after helping the U.S. fight the Taliban. Now he’s been detained by ICE

Several years ago, an Afghan man who helped the U.S. military fight the Taliban fled Afghanistan with his family and resettled in Colorado.

Mohammad Ali Dadfar had escaped with his wife and their four children after U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021. The Dadfar family made their way to the U.S. and resettled in Boulder County, with help from a group of residents who support Afghanis who are threatened by the Taliban.

Since settling in Colorado, Dadfar began working as a licensed, long-haul truck driver.

Dadfar was driving through Indiana on Oct. 10 when he was stopped and taken into custody by masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at a truck stop. ICE has not charged him with a crime – yet he's been held in an ICE detention center in Missouri for a month now.