This Colorado author’s new novel reimagines 'The Great Gatsby' from a different perspective

The Great Gatsby turned 100 this year. F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about wealth and longing has generally been celebrated ever since it was published in 1925. But a Colorado author’s new book asks you to consider the story from a different vantage point.

Writer Allyson Reedy recently published Mrs. Wilson’s Affair . It's told from the perspective of Myrtle Wilson – a tragic character who appears in just a handful of scenes in The Great Gatsby, and who Fitzgerald presents in an unflattering light.

Reedy says she loves the original Gatsby – she's read it numerous times --but she thought Myrtle deserved more of a backstory and a little more empathy. Reedy, who lives in Broomfield and also serves as restaurant critic for 5280, spoke with Erin O’Toole about the new novel.