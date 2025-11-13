© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

This Colorado author’s new novel reimagines 'The Great Gatsby' from a different perspective

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published November 13, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Allyson Reedy, a woman with long brown hair and wearing a patterned top, smiles for the photo. She's a food writer for 5280 Magazine, and is pictured photographing a white bowl with food, topped with lemon slices.
Photo of Allyson Reedy by Chelsea Chorpenning

The Great Gatsby turned 100 this year. F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about wealth and longing has generally been celebrated ever since it was published in 1925. But a Colorado author’s new book asks you to consider the story from a different vantage point.

Writer Allyson Reedy recently published Mrs. Wilson’s Affair. It's told from the perspective of Myrtle Wilson – a tragic character who appears in just a handful of scenes in The Great Gatsby, and who Fitzgerald presents in an unflattering light.

Reedy says she loves the original Gatsby – she's read it numerous times --but she thought Myrtle deserved more of a backstory and a little more empathy. Reedy, who lives in Broomfield and also serves as restaurant critic for 5280, spoke with Erin O’Toole about the new novel.

Check out an excerpt from Mrs. Wilson’s Affair.

In The NoCo Author Interviewswriting
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
