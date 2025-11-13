This Colorado author’s new novel reimagines 'The Great Gatsby' from a different perspective
The Great Gatsby turned 100 this year. F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel about wealth and longing has generally been celebrated ever since it was published in 1925. But a Colorado author’s new book asks you to consider the story from a different vantage point.
Writer Allyson Reedy recently published Mrs. Wilson’s Affair. It's told from the perspective of Myrtle Wilson – a tragic character who appears in just a handful of scenes in The Great Gatsby, and who Fitzgerald presents in an unflattering light.
Reedy says she loves the original Gatsby – she's read it numerous times --but she thought Myrtle deserved more of a backstory and a little more empathy. Reedy, who lives in Broomfield and also serves as restaurant critic for 5280, spoke with Erin O’Toole about the new novel.
Check out an excerpt from Mrs. Wilson’s Affair.