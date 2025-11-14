© 2025
Girls who play sports have unique health needs. A new Children's Hospital program aims to address those challenges

Published November 14, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Three women: Dr. Lauryn Roth, Dr. Aubrey Armento, and sports nutritionist Amanda McCarthy, smile for a photo in their clinic. They are part of the new Female Athlete Program at Children's Hospital Colorado
Courtesy of Children's Hospital Colorado
Dr. Lauryn Roth, Dr. Aubrey Armento, and sports nutritionist Amanda McCarthy are part of the new Female Athlete Program at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Young women are more active in sports than ever – and more visible. Think Naomi Osaka on the tennis court, Caitlin Clark playing hoops or Mikaela Schifrin on the slopes. And overall, young women’s participation in sports continues to increase.

But female athletes face different health challenges than their male counterparts. They may grapple with painful periods, and experience body image issues or eating disorders at a higher rate than male athletes.

Now, a newly formed team of doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado hopes to change that. The hospital’s Female Athlete Program transforms the way middle and high school girls train, compete, and manage their physical and mental health. That often means talking honestly about hormones.

Dr. Lauryn Roth, one of the program’s founding physicians, specializes in pediatric and adolescent gynecology. She works alongside sports medicine physician Dr. Aubrey Armento. They joined Erin O’Toole to discuss how the program works – and how their own experience as teenage athletes shaped how they treat young women today.

