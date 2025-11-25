What an ethics complaint against 16 state lawmakers reveals about dark money in Colorado politics

A gathering of state lawmakers last month at a resort in Vail is drawing attention to ethics and the influence of dark money in Colorado politics.

Colorado’s independent ethics commission plans to investigate whether 16 Democratic lawmakers violated a state ban on accepting gifts. The complaints – filed by progressive group Colorado Common Cause – stem from that Vail retreat , which was funded partly by a group which doesn’t publicly disclose its donors.

The investigation has sparked a flurry of denials and infighting among state Democrats. And it raises questions about whether lawmakers intentionally sidestepped the rules, or if the rules themselves are unclear.