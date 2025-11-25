© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

What an ethics complaint against 16 state lawmakers reveals about dark money in Colorado politics

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published November 25, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
The Colorado State Capitol photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
The Colorado State Capitol, photographed on Feb. 28, 2023.

A gathering of state lawmakers last month at a resort in Vail is drawing attention to ethics and the influence of dark money in Colorado politics.

Colorado’s independent ethics commission plans to investigate whether 16 Democratic lawmakers violated a state ban on accepting gifts. The complaints – filed by progressive group Colorado Common Cause – stem from that Vail retreat, which was funded partly by a group which doesn’t publicly disclose its donors.

The investigation has sparked a flurry of denials and infighting among state Democrats. And it raises questions about whether lawmakers intentionally sidestepped the rules, or if the rules themselves are unclear.

Politics reporter Taylor Dolven recently wrote about this in the Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O’Toole to discuss what we know about the lawmakers in question and what they discussed with lobbyists in Vail.

Colorado Politics Dark Money Colorado Legislature colorado democrats
