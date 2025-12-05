A Berthoud writer’s newest horror novel explores the real-life crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Writer Cassondra Windwalker’s new horror novel uses fiction to highlight a real-life crisis that often goes ignored.

Ghost Girls and Rabbits touches on the thousands of unsolved cases of Indigenous American and Alaska Native women who were missing or murdered. More than 4,000 cases fit that description, according to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs .

The novel tells the story of two Indigenous American women: one who has lost her daughter, and the other who has herself been kidnapped. Windwalker is originally from Oklahoma, spent time in Alaska and now lives in Berthoud.

Ghost Girls and Rabbits was released on May 5, which is also a day of awareness to call attention to the issue.

Windwalker spoke with Erin O'Toole earlier this year about her influences and how she hopes the book raises awareness about an urgent problem.

We’re listening back to that conversation as part of In The NoCo’s Holiday Book Club – our annual look back at some of the year’s most fascinating titles by Colorado authors.