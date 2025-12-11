© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

The 'Five Points Nutcracker' offers a jazz-infused look at Denver history

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
five performers, dressed in fancy party clothing from the 1930s, laugh together.
Courtesy of The Five Points Nutcracker/LuneAseas

A unique retelling of the holiday classic The Nutcracker explores the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

The Five Points Nutcracker replaces the story’s traditional characters with significant figures from Denver’s African American community. Five Points was once known as the “Harlem of the West.

Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production, and was the inspiration for the show’s director, Larea Edwards.

The production, which is now in its third year, features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas. Musicians from Denver jazz artist Tenia Nelson’s band will perform the Ellington score.

Larea Edwards spoke with Erin O’Toole last December about the production. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Performances take place Dec. 26 – 28at the Savoy Denver.

A red room features a shape in the form of a hooded figure and bright red eyes on a stage. The dancer/figure holds up its hand in a claw.
1 of 3  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_13_1M5A0310.jpg
Steve Dewey, portraying the Rat King in the Five Points Nutcracker in 2024, rehearses a shadow scene at the Lakewood Dance Academy
Amanda Lopez
A woman stands in the center of a group of dancers and shows them a dance.
2 of 3  — KUNC-5 Points Nutcracker/5 Points_22_1M5A0462.jpg
Larea Edwards (center), director of the Five Points Nutcracker, steps in to review a scene with the ensemble cast during rehearsals in 2024 at the Lakewood Dance Academy.
Amanda Lopez
A dancer with The Five Points Nutcracker performs a back bend as he lifts his hat from his head.
3 of 3  — 5 Points Nutcracker_dancer_N2A1764.jpg
A dancer performs for The Five Points Nutcracker.
Courtesy of LuneASeas/The Five Points Nutcracker

In The NoCo Black HistoryPerforming ArtsWinter holidaysColorado History
