The 'Five Points Nutcracker' offers a jazz-infused look at Denver history

A unique retelling of the holiday classic The Nutcracker explores the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

The Five Points Nutcracker replaces the story’s traditional characters with significant figures from Denver’s African American community. Five Points was once known as the “ Harlem of the West. ”

Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production, and was the inspiration for the show’s director, Larea Edwards.

The production, which is now in its third year, features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas. Musicians from Denver jazz artist Tenia Nelson’s band will perform the Ellington score.

Larea Edwards spoke with Erin O’Toole last December about the production. We’re listening back to that conversation today.

Performances take place Dec. 26 – 28at the Savoy Denver .