The facts on ‘scromiting’ – an intense bout of vomiting linked to overindulgence in cannabis

Scromiting refers to an intense form of illness – a mix of screaming and vomiting – brought on by overindulging in cannabis.

CNN recently reported that scromiting is on the rise and quoted one female patient who described the pain as “worse than childbirth.” The New York Post noted that misdiagnosis is common because many doctors don’t know about the condition.

The CDC and World Health Organization recently gave official diagnostic codes for cannabis hyperemesis syndrome , which is the official term for scromiting.

It turns out that emergency room doctors in Colorado have seen their share of this condition in patients since the state became one of the first to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012.