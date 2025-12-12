© 2025
In The NoCo

The facts on ‘scromiting’ – an intense bout of vomiting linked to overindulgence in cannabis

By In The NoCo,
Brad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Sam Wang, a man with dark hair and wearing a white physicians jacket that reads "Children's Hospital Colorado" on one side and "G. Sam Wang, MD" on the other side smiles for a photo.
Courtesy Children's Hospital Colorado

Scromiting refers to an intense form of illness – a mix of screaming and vomiting – brought on by overindulging in cannabis.

CNN recently reported that scromiting is on the rise and quoted one female patient who described the pain as “worse than childbirth.” The New York Post noted that misdiagnosis is common because many doctors don’t know about the condition.

The CDC and World Health Organization recently gave official diagnostic codes for cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, which is the official term for scromiting.

It turns out that emergency room doctors in Colorado have seen their share of this condition in patients since the state became one of the first to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012.

Dr. Sam Wang is one of those physicians who has seen and treated cases of scromiting. Wang practices pediatric emergency medicine and specializes in medical toxicology at Children's Hospital Colorado. He joined Erin O’Toole to share more about this unusual illness.

In The NoCo CannabisHealthChildren's Hospital Colorado
