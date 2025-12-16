Denver to Pueblo in about 20 minutes? A company working to make it happen just reached a key milestone
Imagine traveling from Denver to Pueblo in just 20 minutes. And instead of sitting in traffic on Interstate25, you'd make the journey through a sealed tube moving almost at the speed of sound.
That’s the vision behind Hyperloop – an innovative transportation technology that’s being tested right here in Colorado.
The Hyperloop works like this: You fill a specialized pod with people, or stuff you want to transport from one place to another. Then you shoot those pods at very high speeds through miles of giant metal tubes.
A Switzerland-based company called Swisspod is operating in Pueblo to make this form of travel commercially viable. Last month, they performed a successful trial run that generated a lot of buzz, using a pod the size of a mini car.
Reporter Sue McMillin wrote about it for The Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the technology and how this work could reshape the economy in southern Colorado.