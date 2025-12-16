© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Denver to Pueblo in about 20 minutes? A company working to make it happen just reached a key milestone

By
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Swisspod employees push the company’s Aerys 1 hyperloop vehicle into the track at the company’s testing facility near Pueblo prior to a test Nov. 21, 2025. Aerys 1 had a successful run, reaching a speed of 65 miles mph, and setting a record in the process.
Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun
Two Swisspod employees push a small mechanical vehicle into a white tube that says "swisspod" in red letters on the outside at the company’s testing facility near Pueblo prior to a test Nov. 21, 2025.

Imagine traveling from Denver to Pueblo in just 20 minutes. And instead of sitting in traffic on Interstate25, you'd make the journey through a sealed tube moving almost at the speed of sound.

That’s the vision behind Hyperloop – an innovative transportation technology that’s being tested right here in Colorado.

The Hyperloop works like this: You fill a specialized pod with people, or stuff you want to transport from one place to another. Then you shoot those pods at very high speeds through miles of giant metal tubes.

A Switzerland-based company called Swisspod is operating in Pueblo to make this form of travel commercially viable. Last month, they performed a successful trial run that generated a lot of buzz, using a pod the size of a mini car.

Reporter Sue McMillin wrote about it for The Colorado Sun. She joined Erin O'Toole to talk about the technology and how this work could reshape the economy in southern Colorado.

hyperloop Technology Transportation Pueblo
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
