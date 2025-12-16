Denver to Pueblo in about 20 minutes? A company working to make it happen just reached a key milestone

Imagine traveling from Denver to Pueblo in just 20 minutes. And instead of sitting in traffic on Interstate25, you'd make the journey through a sealed tube moving almost at the speed of sound.

That’s the vision behind Hyperloop – an innovative transportation technology that’s being tested right here in Colorado.

The Hyperloop works like this: You fill a specialized pod with people, or stuff you want to transport from one place to another. Then you shoot those pods at very high speeds through miles of giant metal tubes.

A Switzerland-based company called Swisspod is operating in Pueblo to make this form of travel commercially viable. Last month, they performed a successful trial run that generated a lot of buzz, using a pod the size of a mini car.