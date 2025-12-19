Colorado’s owls need a little help. Here’s why your backyard might make an ideal home for one

Owls are symbols of wisdom, and heroes of literature – from Greek mythology to Harry Potter.



But a leading conservation agency says owls are in trouble along Colorado’s Front Range. They’re losing critical habitat as cities and suburban areas expand.

The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies recently launched what it calls the Urban Owl Nest Box program . It’s an unusual project that asks Front Range residents to create nesting spaces for eastern screech owls in their backyards.

Marion Clément is a senior avian ecologist with the Bird Conservancy. She spoke with Erin O'Toole earlier this year about why owls are so important to our ecosystem, how to get involved and why the organization says it’s prioritizing these nocturnal birds with the new program.